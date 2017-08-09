Mary Potterton Memorial Concerts welcomes Maurer and McIntyre

Back again at SummerKeys, flutist Andrea Maurer, accompanied by Richard McIntyre, piano will perform on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in Lubec. Ms. Maurer has a Master’s degree in Music Performance from Rice University. She has played in the Pasadena Woodwind Quintet, Los Angeles Korean Philharmonic and the Birmingham-Bloomfield Symphony. Mr. McIntyre has worked almost continuously as a church musician since the age of 16 and has served parishes in Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He is currently the organist at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Pittstown, NJ.