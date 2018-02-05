Mary J. Heald - Machias

Mary J. Heald, 85, was born June 7, 1932 and raised in Crawford, Maine, the daughter of Ivan C Jeffery and Gladys M Rufenacht. She met and married the love of her life, Dan Heald. A hairdresser for over 50 years, Mary touched many people with not only with her hands but with her laughter and quick wit. You would either find her on the phone laughing or at her weekly dinners and lunches. She had many friends and close cousins.

She is survived by one son, A. Daniel Heald and his wife Jeanine; sister in law Judy Willing; nephews Robbie and David Willing and families; brother-in-law Gene Heald, niece Heather Heald and nephew Jason Heald. A special thanks to Diana and Polly for the wonderful care provided to Mary who was able to stay home where she wanted to be. A service date will be announced later in the summer of 2018.

Because beauty and style were her passion, in lieu of flowers we suggest a donation in Mary’s name be made to Washington County’s Cancer Patient Navigation “look good feel better program” c/o Angela Fochesato 121 Court Street, Suite A Machias, ME 04654.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.mcclurefamilyfuneral.com