Top Stories

Marshfield Fire Department fundraising to prevent firefighter cancer

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

With the recent anniversary of September 11’s terror attacks, cancer rates among New York City’s firefighters received national media attention. According to one union study more than 1,000 of its 9/11 first responders have been diagnosed with cancer, respiratory issues and other illnesses subsequent to working at ground zero.

But increased cancer rates have become a problem for firefighters nationwide, not only in city fire departments.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Sarah_DedmonSep 13,2018
Related Posts
No image
Cherryfield and Milbridge - Mother’s Day memories
No image
Harrington News
Cherryfield and Milbridge news