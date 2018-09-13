Marshfield Fire Department fundraising to prevent firefighter cancer
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
With the recent anniversary of September 11’s terror attacks, cancer rates among New York City’s firefighters received national media attention. According to one union study more than 1,000 of its 9/11 first responders have been diagnosed with cancer, respiratory issues and other illnesses subsequent to working at ground zero.
But increased cancer rates have become a problem for firefighters nationwide, not only in city fire departments.