Marion Shirley Ellsmore Foss Machias

Marion Shirley Ellsmore Foss, 90 years young, died on February 9, 2018 in Machias after a period of declining health.

She was born in Lyman, Maine on August 4, 1927 to Louise (Miller) Ellsmore and Clarence R. Ellsmore Sr. Marion grew up in the town of Machias, the eldest of 8 children. She attended schools in Machias.

After graduating from Machias High School in 1945, she lived for a period in Augusta, Maine, where she was a clerk for the Department of Motor Vehicles. She also worked for a time for the Department of Internal Revenue.

She married Edward B. Foss, Jr on July 6, 1947. They settled in Machias where they raised 4 children, Sherry, Linda, Bill, and Betty.

She worked from time to time in the family clothing and shoe store, The Eddie Foss Store. Together Marion and Junie, as he was called, built a camp on Cathance Lake that was the scene of many fond family memories. Summers and winters alike were fun times of water skiing, swimming, snowmobiling and ice fishing. In later years, they owned and operated the Mainland Motel in East Machias, Maine.

Marion and Junie spent several winters in Spring Hill, Florida where they had a second home. When the travel became too much for them, they sold this home and returned to live full time in Machias.

Marion was a woman of many talents and interests. One of her most important interests was her flower gardens. No matter which home they were living in, gardening became a large part of her life. People were always remarking on the beauty and bounty of her gardens. Many a day, even into her 80’s, she could be seen “digging in the dirt” as she was fond of saying. Her joy was to be able to help others with gardening issues as well as passing on some of her plants for others to enjoy.

Her talents were not limited to her beautiful knitting projects, sewing, delicious meals, and other crafts. Her pies were sought and often requested for various public suppers.

She volunteered for many organizations. She volunteered as a Gray Lady, along with her mother, Louise Ellsmore, for several years in a local nursing home. Marion helped as a hospice volunteer and was a founding partner in the We Care Baby Center. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Jacksonville, Maine where she was instrumental with the building project of the Fellowship Hall. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, serving as treasurer. She was a licensed Lay Speaker, having taken several courses and speaking the message on occasion. In later years she attended worship at the West Lubec United Methodist Church

Marion was a kind, warm, wise woman who had a deep quiet faith. She was beloved by many and will be sorely missed by all.

Marion was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward, her parents, her sisters Kay Bryant, Thelma Kopcha, Joyce Vose, Marilyn Griffin, Alice Miller and her brother Clarence, Jr. a grandson David Michell and her son-in-law Donald Derse.

Her family includes her daughters Sherry Michell and husband John, Linda Derse, Betty Schors, and son Bill and his wife Susan. Her grandchildren Veronica Goins and husband Cary, grandsons, Kevin Michell, Scott Eldridge and wife Jenn, Sean Eldridge and wife Rashelle, Joshua Foss and partner Donna Roberts, and Meagan Foss. Her great grandchildren, Jordon Goins, Trevor Goins, Kelsey Grider and husband Cord, Evan Eldridge, Julia Eldridge, and Calen Eldridge, and her great-great granddaughter, Kingsley Grider. Her brothers George Ellsmore and wife Beverly, Richard Ellsmore and wife Brenda and brother-in-law John Griffin. Also, many cousins, nephews and nieces.

The family would like to express gratitude to the many people who cared for her and helped her to live a long life. Dr. Cynthia Sammis is at the top of the list and always treated Marion with kindness, wisdom and respect. We would also like to thank Sunrise Care Facility, Sunrise Home Care employees Laurie, Carol, and Sam. Thanks to Melissa, Terry and Genie who helped make her days and evenings at home comforting and caring. Thanks go to the staff at Marshall Health Care. Special thanks to Dr. Grayson and the loving nursing staff at Down East Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 17 at 1 p.m. at the Jacksonville United Methodist Church. There will be a small reception following in the Fellowship Hall. Private burial will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Down East Community Hospital or the We Care Baby Center