Marine Resources Committee to hold public scallop hearing Feb. 2

The Legislature’s Marine Resources Committee will hold an unprecedented Fridaysession to hear from those interested in a new rule that would establish a lottery system for scallop divers and draggers.

“We really want to hear from people in the industry, and those who want to get in,” said Rep. Will Tuell (R-East Machias), “and so we asked for permission to meet on a Friday so that folks in the industry would not have to give up a day in order to come and participate.”