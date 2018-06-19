Marilyn L. Schoppee - Marshfield

Marilyn Louise Schoppee, 73, went to be with her Lord on June 8, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones at a Machias healthcare facility. She was born May 31, 1945 in Portland the daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn (Preston) Conlin. She was a graduate of Machias Memorial High School class of 1963. She was a member of the Machias Valley Baptist Church, and was active in its Sunday School and Vacation Bible School programs. She was a volunteer at Down East Community Hospital. She especially loved her family time spent with her children and grandchildren.