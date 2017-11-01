Marijuana bill gives control, dollars to municipalities

by Sen. Joyce Maker

Things are usually quiet during this time of the year at the State House, but last Monday was different as we all returned to Augusta once more to convene for a special session.

Although the special session was called by the governor to address the new food sovereignty law and correct a specific drafting error in the biennial budget, much of our time and effort was spent passing an important ranked-choice voting delay bill and debating LD 1650, “An Act To Amend the Marijuana Legalization Act.”