Margaretta Days Festival seeks crafters

The 2018 Margaretta Days Festival & Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the campus of the University of Maine at Machias. Activities during the day will include colonial reenactors, live music, storytelling, games, period food, a children’s play area, plus live demonstrations of colonial occupations. Adding to the festivities of the day will be a variety of crafters who will be on hand displaying a selling their wares. Last year there were over 25 crafter and artists ranging from original watercolors and jewelry to rugs and doll clothes.