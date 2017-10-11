Margaret Sara Williams - Addison

Margaret Sara Williams passed away on September 29, 2017. She was born March 3, 1951.She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Michael Williams of Addison, ME; her mother, Doris Prince and the late Leo Prince of Duxbury, MA; her brother Leo Prince Jr. and his wife Sarah of Milton, NH; her sisters-Mary Camara and her husband Paul and Janet Collins and her husband David, both of Kingston, MA; she leaves several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Margaret was born in Duxbury, MA. She attended the Museum of Fine Arts School in Boston, MA and later graduated from the University of Maine in Machias with a teaching degree in Fine Arts. Margaret was an accomplished artist in many medias. She retired from teaching in 2015 from both the Rose M. Gaffney School and the Machias Memorial High School where she so enjoyed her time with her students. Margaret touched the lives of so many and will be remembered always.

A private burial service will be held at a later date in Massachusetts. Donations can be made in her memory at Sarah’s House of Maine, a cancer hospitality house for patients and their families www.sarahshouseofmaine.org, telephone (207)989-1683. Arrangements entrusted to Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home.