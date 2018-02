Let the good times roll at the annual Mardi Gras Pancake Supper, on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Kay Parker Building, 26 Hadley Lake Road in Machias, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children. This event is held every year to celebrate Shrove Tuesday, the day before the beginning of Lent and is hosted by St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church and Sunrise Opportunities, with all proceeds going to the Special Olympics program.