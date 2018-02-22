Machias

Manhunt ends with arrest of local business owner

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Maine State Police cruisers could be seen parked outside Sunrise Cannabis on Machias’ Main Street, looking for its owner, Robert Boggia. They were also seen pulling over vehicles along Route One and at the base of Scotts Hill Road in East Machias. 

The same afternoon, public information officer Stephen McCausland issued an alert titled “Whiting man wanted,” and asking for the public’s help in locating the 32-year old business owner.

Feb 22,2018
