Maine Veterans Project pioneers new ground through skydiving

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Rep. Bruce Poliquin (R-ME02) recently appointed Shawn “Doc” Goodwin to his Veterans Advisory Panel as the representative for Washington and Hancock counties. “Doc is a great example of one of these terrific Maine veterans who really understands the issues on the ground,” said Poliquin.

Goodwin earned that understanding working in service to the vets of Washington County as the president of the Maine Veterans Project (MVP), a nonprofit he founded in 2015 to prevent veteran suicide.