Maine Veterans Project completes 12 roofs in 12 months

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Just in time for the first big snow Downeast, a Wesley veteran received a new roof that will put an end to the leaks creating mold damage inside his home.

On Friday, Dec. 8 crews from Williams Roofing, students from Washington Academy and the Maine Veterans Project (MVP) put in the first of two long days reroofing the single family home. The project was paid for through MVP and the in-kind labor donations of Williams Roofing, Inc. of Brewer.