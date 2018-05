by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Maine Veterans’ Homes (MVH) in Machias hosted its ninth Annual Remembrance Ceremony on Wednesday, May 23, this year in honor of U.S. Navy veterans Roland Cheney, Marjorie Morrison and David Phaneuf. All three passed away in the last year.

The Presentation of the Colors was done by the American Legion Post #65 and bagpipes were played by the Anah Highlanders.