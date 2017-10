Ian Robbins and Nicholas Blanchard were two of 115 students who attended a workshop at the Schoodic Institute last Tuesday, Sept. 26. Run by the Center for Coastal Fisheries, the event teamed students from the Eastern Maine Skippers Program together with panels of fishery experts to discuss their fields and the issues facing Maine’s fisheries. Robbins and Blanchard are both juniors at Narraguagus High School. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon