Machias

Maine Science Festival announces headliner for 4th Annual Maine Science Festival

The Maine Science Festival (MSF) is thrilled to announce the 2018 headliner for the 4th annual Maine Science Festival: Robert Krulwich, from Radiolab.

 Robert Krulwich is co-host of Radiolab, WNYC’s Peabody Award-winning program about ‘big ideas’ now one of public radio’s most popular shows. It is carried on more than 500 radio stations and its podcasts are downloaded over 7 million times each month. “There’s nothing like it on the radio,” says Ira Glass of This American Life. “It’s an act of crazy genius.”

EditorSep 27,2017
