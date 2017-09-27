Maine Science Festival announces headliner for 4th Annual Maine Science Festival

The Maine Science Festival (MSF) is thrilled to announce the 2018 headliner for the 4th annual Maine Science Festival: Robert Krulwich, from Radiolab.

Robert Krulwich is co-host of Radiolab, WNYC’s Peabody Award-winning program about ‘big ideas’ now one of public radio’s most popular shows. It is carried on more than 500 radio stations and its podcasts are downloaded over 7 million times each month. “There’s nothing like it on the radio,” says Ira Glass of This American Life. “It’s an act of crazy genius.”