Maine’s rate of drug overdose deaths is keeping pace with last year. Through the first six months of 2017 the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner recorded 185 deaths attributable to drug overdose, according to Dr. Marcella Sorg of the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center who analyzes overdose deaths for the Office of the Attorney General. Doubled, that would be 370 compared to 376 in 2016, or more than one drug overdose a day.