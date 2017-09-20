Maine Outdoor School teaches Beals students on Great Wass Island

Beals Elementary students did not stay inside to read about science on Sept.14-15; Maine Outdoor School took Beals students in grades K-8 to the Great Wass Island Nature Preserve to learn geology and natural history through games, acting, exploration, and observation. On the first day, students in grades 5-8 focused on geology by identifying rock and mineral types along the trail. On the second day those 5th-8th graders teamed up with students in grades K-4 to share what they learned and to build new natural history knowledge together.