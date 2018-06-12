Machias

Maine losing ground, approaching crisis on vital priority

Children. They can be the bane of our existence, the object of much affection — or not. But they are indeed the shining promise of the future.

However, Maine by all measurable accounts, comes up woefully short when it comes to nurturing and growing this most valuable resource. Yes, we say all the right words, the rhetoric regularly pours forth, and Maine has started a multitude of organizations all aimed toward children and their welfare. But actions speak louder than words, and we haven’t had many of those.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinJun 12,2018
Related Posts
No image
How to choose a memory care unit
No image
Community Calendar
No image
Three ways to cut hearing aid costs