Maine losing ground, approaching crisis on vital priority

Children. They can be the bane of our existence, the object of much affection — or not. But they are indeed the shining promise of the future.

However, Maine by all measurable accounts, comes up woefully short when it comes to nurturing and growing this most valuable resource. Yes, we say all the right words, the rhetoric regularly pours forth, and Maine has started a multitude of organizations all aimed toward children and their welfare. But actions speak louder than words, and we haven’t had many of those.