Maine Lobster Union honors drowned fisherman, talks fishing politics

 

by Nancy Beal

The local branch of the Maine Lobstermen’s Union (MLU) opened their monthly meeting in the library of Jonesport-Beals High School October 26 with a moment of silence in memory of Scott Chandler, the 51-year-old Jonesport fisherman who had drowned out of his 20-foot lobster boat in Moosabec Reach two days earlier. Afterward, the hat was passed around and the two dozen fishermen present donated a total of $527 for his family.

DylanOct 30,2018
