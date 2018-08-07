The Maine Island Trail motors up the Bold Coast

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Most Downeasters know of the Sunrise Trail that cuts a 90-mile path through our woods and along our rivers. But fewer know that America’s first water trail passes right by our doorstep, too, offering boaters a way to explore the length of Maine by island-hopping its coast.

National Geographic Adventure named the Maine Island Trail one of America’s “50 Best Adventures” and Outside Magazine called it “America’s best sea kayaking trail,” though it isn’t just for kayaks.