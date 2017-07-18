Maine CDC urges precautions during mosquito season

Summer is here, which means the arrival of mosquito season in Maine. Following recent identification of a case of Jamestown Canyon virus in the state, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) wants to raise awareness about arboviral diseases, including Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), and West Nile virus (WNV), which are serious infections that are transmitted by the bite of an infected mosquito. Although rare, these diseases have potentially severe and even fatal consequences for those who contract them.