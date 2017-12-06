Machias

Maine Attorney General seeks volunteer consumer mediators

Are you interested in helping Maine consumers resolve disputes with businesses? The Attorney General’s Office is recruiting volunteer mediators for the Consumer Mediation Service, with the next training scheduled for January 29-31 in Augusta. For more than 30 years the Consumer Protection Division of the Attorney General’s Office has offered a free and voluntary complaint resolution program for Maine consumers, staffed by trained volunteers and overseen by full-time staff.

Dec 06,2017
