Maine Alliance for Arts Education met at the EAC

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Eastport Arts Center was the host for a Maine Alliance for Arts Education Open House and Conversation with Susan Potters, executive director.

Parents, students, teachers and community members from Calais to Jonesboro expressed their support of arts in the schools. Student musicians Cora and Ellis Zipperer-Sánchez from Eastport and Cassidy Carr from Calais entertained the guests as they enjoyed an exhibition of student artwork from Calais, Eastport and Perry.