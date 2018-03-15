Machiasport youth attains highest rank in scouting

Boy Scout Troop 125 of the Machias area is proud to announce an Eagle Scout Court of Honor to be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, at the Fort O’Brien School Gym. This meeting is open to the public. A reception will follow the ceremony. Caleb M. Norton will be recognized for attaining the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America — the Eagle Scout rank. The troop will be conducting a ceremony that explains the fundamental principles of the BSA and that outlines the trail every scout must take to achieve the Eagle Scout rank.