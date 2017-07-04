Machiasport voters say no to marijuana, yes to exploring Bucks Head
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
Machiasport voters approved 49 articles in 51 minutes at the annual town meeting last Monday night, including one which establishes Machiasport as a dry town for marijuana.
Maine voters approved a referendum legalizing recreational marijuana for adults over the age of 21 during last November’s elections. The state then placed a moratorium delaying the sale of recreational marijuana until February 2018.
Default