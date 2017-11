by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A property which has not changed hands since 1805 will soon become public land in Machiasport. At a special town meeting held on Nov. 6, residents voted to move forward with the purchase of the 23 acres on Bucks Head. The selectboard received notice last week that Land for Maine’s Future (LMF) awarded a $160,000 grant — half the cost of the land — to Machiasport.