Machiasport celebrates the holiday this weekend

The Town of Machiasport invites you to an open house to be held on Friday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come meet, greet and see some of the recent improvements made to the Machiasport Town Office. 

Also, a Christmas tree lighting ceremony will be held later that day from 4  to 6 p.m. featuring none other than Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus and some toys for the kids and refreshments, and of course a beautiful tree filled with lights for the holiday!

The Machiasport Town Office is located at 8 Unity Square, Machiasport. For more information, call 255-4516.

EditorNov 29,2017
