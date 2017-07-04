Machiasport

Machiasport’s Bucks Harbor on the weekend before the 4th of July

A large quantity of boats rested in Machiasport’s Bucks Harbor on the weekend before the 4th of July. Behind them and to the right, Bucks Head is visible, probably named for Captain Thomas Buck of Plymouth, Massachusetts who carried the first settlers to Machias in 1763. Bucks Head was a subject of discussion at the most recent town meeting, when Machiasport voters authorized selectmen to investigate the possible purchase of 23 acres there, which include one-half mile of shoreline, provided the purchase does not increase taxes. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

