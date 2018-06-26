Machias woman arrested for arson

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Machias Fire Chief Joey Dennison confirmed that Loretta Roberts of Machias has been arrested for arson by the Maine Fire Marshal’s office.

The fire took place in Machias on Sunday, June 17. A call was received at 2:15 a.m. reporting a fire on 39 Court Street. The Machias and Marshfield Fire Departments responded with 16 firefighters in total.

The shed on the property was a total loss, including an ATV inside the shed, and some siding was damaged on a house near the property. Roberts was arrested later that day.