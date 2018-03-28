Machias

Machias Wild Blueberry Festival T-Shirt Contest deadline announced

Organizers of the Machias Wild Blueberry Festival want to remind everyone that May 1 is the submission deadline to enter your design in the 2018 Machias Wild Blueberry Festival T-shirt Contest. The winner’s design will be used on T-shirts made for this year’s festival, August 17 – 19. Every year a different design is featured on the T-shirts, which are sold to hundreds of festival goers. Co-chair Nancy Lewis said that it’s always exciting to see so many colorful, creative designs.

EditorMar 28,2018
