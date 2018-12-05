Machias votes in favor of medical marijuana

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Unusually long lines of voters delayed the start of a town meeting held in Machias on Wednesday. Dec. 5. More than 120 Machias residents and 30 non-residents attended the meeting, held to discuss and vote on the town’s proposed medical marijuana ordinance. As is customary the non-residents lined the bleachers of the Machias Memorial High School gymnasium, leaving a clear view to the Machias voters seated in rows of chairs down the middle of the room.