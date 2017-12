by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A special town meeting was held Wednesday, Dec. 6 to gain voter approval for a grant application and expenditure of funds to improve the Machias Recreation Area, located at the crossroads of Fremont, Grove, Harwood and Salem Streets, between Route 1 and the Machias River. The facility currently includes tennis and basketball courts in need of repair, and the grant would allow the town to add a public playground.