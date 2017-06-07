Machias voters approve school budget of $4.8M
Photo 18 voters turned out Monday, May 30 to hear and adopt the 2017-18 school budget which contained an increase of $10K over the previous year. The meeting concluded in 33 minutes. Photo by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
by Sarah Craighead Dedmon
Bill Kitchen moderated the Machias school budget referendum that was held Monday, May 30 in the Rose M. Gaffney gymnasium. Eighteen Machias voters were in attendance, as well as district and town officials.
