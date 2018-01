by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Ed Pellon moderated a special town meeting held in Machias on Wednesday, Jan. 17, to ask Machias voters to approve a loan up to $250,000 needed to lock in federal funding for the Machias Valley Municipal Airport.

The loan represents five percent of estimated costs to repair the airport’s aging runway, install new lighting, construct hangar space and install fuel pumps, also called a fuel farm.