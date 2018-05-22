Machias veterinarian operating without license

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The state suspended Dr. Cynthia Teer’s veterinary license effective Jan. 24, 2018, but the doctor continues to see patients in her Machias Animal Hospital office.

The Maine Department of Professional and Financial Regulation confirmed that Dr. Teer’s license was suspended on the evening of Jan. 23. The agency did not specify the reason for the license suspension, saying only that she can no longer see patients or write prescriptions.