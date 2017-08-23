Machias veterans centers to host lobster dinner Aug. 26

INTERNITY Veterans Resource Center would like to announce the 1st annual INTERNITY Lobster Dinner / Chinese Auction which will be located at the East Machias Municipal Building on August 26 from 2-5 p.m. All proceeds will go to veterans programs here in Washington County.

Tickets are currently located at the Machias Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Office, the East Machias Town Office, Archibald’s One Stop, The American Legion Post #9, Bold Coast Cannabis, and Smitty’s Trading Post; or you can call 546-1405 to pre-buy tickets.