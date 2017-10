Feed me, Seymour! The Little Shop of Horrors is easily one of the best horror comedy musicals ever made. Maybe that doesn’t say much, but this is a one of a kind film — even though it’s a remake — that everyone should see at least once. Filled with fun guest appearances, surprisingly catchy musical performances, and enough campy horror to make this film an instant cult-classic, nothing comes close to mimicking this film’s quirky charm.