Machias updates traffic ordinance, emergency plans

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Machias traffic ordinance written in 1971 is slated to receive some updates from the current selectboard. During their Oct. 18 meeting, the board discussed redefining the town’s parking zones. Part of the effort will involve taking measurements and GPS coordinates from landmarks likely to last, such as the bridge, because the existing ordinance defines parking in relation to local businesses, such as Johnson’s Jewelry Store, which are no longer present.