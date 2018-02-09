Machias switches transfer station contract, accepts riverfront bid

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

When the town’s contract with the Penobscot Energy Recovery Company (PERC) expires at the end of March, Machias plans to switch transfer station services to a company based in New Brunswick.

Machias town manager Christina Therrien said that she visited the company’s facility last month. “It is cheaper and it is closer,” said Therrien. “I believe we’re going to save in transportation, and we’re going to save in disposal costs.”