Machias selectmen debate social media policy, town clean up day

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Last week’s meeting of the Machias Selectboard opened with a heated subject. “There was a post that was put on Facebook that was….inaccurate,” said selectman Joshua Rolfe, “and I was actually very offended by it.”

Rolfe referred to a letter written by selectman Dr. James Whalen, which was submitted to this paper as a letter to the editor last week, and posted on Facebook on May 19. The letter was titled, “Fire Department Dispatch”.