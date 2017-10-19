Machias

Machias Selectboard grapples with deer overpopulation, town bids

 

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Selectman Joshua Rolfe opened last Wednesday’s meeting with a request to limit conversations during meetings. “I think we’re missing stuff, there’s a lot of side conversations,” he said. 

“I think we should try to be more structured and make sure that everybody, when speaking, addresses the chairman.”

Board Chairman Warren Gay agreed. “We will stop it, cause we got the hammer under here,” he quipped. “I’m going to start using it.”

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorOct 19,2017
Related Posts
Machias attorney Rebecca Irving receives Glassman Award
No image
Penobscot Narrows Observatory open for moonlight viewing
No image
Columbia News