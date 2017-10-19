Machias Selectboard grapples with deer overpopulation, town bids

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Selectman Joshua Rolfe opened last Wednesday’s meeting with a request to limit conversations during meetings. “I think we’re missing stuff, there’s a lot of side conversations,” he said.

“I think we should try to be more structured and make sure that everybody, when speaking, addresses the chairman.”

Board Chairman Warren Gay agreed. “We will stop it, cause we got the hammer under here,” he quipped. “I’m going to start using it.”