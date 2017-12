by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

In the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, Dec. 14, phones rang and text messages beeped notifying Machias families that school was cancelled due to another threat against the elementary and high school campus. It was the fourth school day lost to threats since October.

“My first 13 years in Machias, we didn’t have any. Not one,” said Superintendent Scott Porter. “It just started up last year and this year.”