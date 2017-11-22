Machias School Board discusses tuition budget, school activities

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A.O.S. 96 Superintendent Scott Porter updated the Machias School Board that he is waiting to hear the new state tuition rates, set to come out in December, which will give them a better idea of how the school is performing to budget. For the Rose M. Gaffney Elementary School in Machias, the district forecasted 95 tuition students — students who attend from towns outside of Machias — but currently has 109. For Machias Memorial High School, the budget for tuition students anticipated 67, and attendance is currently at 65.