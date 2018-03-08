Machias resident donates artwork to UMM

Two new artworks have arrived on campus at the University of Maine at Machias. Both donated by Machias resident Sandi Bryand, the sculptures are in place by the pond at the center of campus.

One metalwork sculpture by Peter Jackson, a piece called “Ta Da,” is suggestive of an anchor and serves as a nod to the seafaring heritage of the region. The other, by Ray Murphy of Hancock, is a chainsaw sculpture of an angel. Bryand purchased both pieces directly from the artists before donating them to the university.