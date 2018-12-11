Machias Planning Board approves MSB’s Main Street office building construction project in 4-1 vote

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Machias Planning Board approved a $4M construction project request from Machias Savings Bank at their regular meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 5.

The bank’s construction will create a two-story office building with five parking spaces on the vacant Ford Garage lot located across from the Thirsty Moose and next to the Machias Hardware Co. building. [See “MSB brings $4M expansion to Machias Planning Board,” MVNO Nov. 14, 2018.]