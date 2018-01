by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Machias Police Chief Grady Dwelley confirmed that a robbery took place on Sunday, Dec. 31 in Machias. An unidentified person made off with an undisclosed amount of money from the Machias River Inn.

The robbery took place at approximately 7 p.m., but the gender of the thief could not be determined from witness descriptions. Dwelley declined to comment on the use of a weapon.