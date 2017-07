by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Machias Police Department arrested Columbia Falls resident Dennis Figueroa-Santos in connection with a home invasion and stabbing that took place in Machias during the early hours of Monday, July 10.

Figueroa-Santos, age 33, was arrested on the day of the incident.

“Figueroa-Santos has been before the court,” said Machias PD Chief Grady Dwelley. “He’s been held in lieu of $15k cash bail.”