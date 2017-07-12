Machias PD investigates stabbing

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

In the early morning hours of July 10 the Machias Police Department responded to a call reporting a stabbing victim. Chief Grady Dwelley said that the call came in between 3:15 and 3:30 a.m. and the stabbing occurred in a trailer on Sprague Way in Machias. A K9 unit was called to the scene, but its search was unproductive.

“The victim was removed by the Machias ambulance service alive and reasonably well and taken to the Down East Community Hospital,” said Dwelley.