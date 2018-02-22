Machias native supports one of the Navy’s most versatile combat ships

by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James H. Green, Navy Office of Community Outreach

A 1996 Machias Memorial High School, 2004 Maine Maritime Academy and 2010 Naval Post Graduate School graduate and Machias native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the staff aboard Surface Division 11, supporting one of the country’s most versatile combat ships.

Lt. Cmdr. Justin Hayward is a material and maintenance officer serving in N4 at Surface Division 11 in San Diego.